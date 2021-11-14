Advertisement

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two girls.

Natasha Hurtado, 10, is described as a White-Hispanic female standing 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 80 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lilianna Hurtado, 13, is described as a White-Hispanic female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighting 100 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida.

The children may be in the company of Di'Last Kellie. She is described as a White female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If located, do not approach. Instead, please call law enforcement immediately.

If you have information on their whereabouts contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

