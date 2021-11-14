Advertisement

Gators rally to beat Samford 70-52 in shootout

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Samford defensive...
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Samford defensive tackle Francisco Jimenez (96) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Nov. 13, 2021
Emory Jones accounted for 550 yards and seven touchdowns, delivering a career performance in Florida's come-from-behind, 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford.

Although the Gators ended a three-game skid, the offensive shootout in the Swamp felt more like a loss than any outcome in embattled coach Dan Mullen's four years in Gainesville.

Florida gave up its most points (42) in a half against any opponent, and it came against a middle-of-the pack team from the Southern Conference and less than a week after Mullen fired two of his top assistants.

