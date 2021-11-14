Advertisement

Jordan Travis sparks late rally as Seminoles beat Miami 31-28

Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later ran it in from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go as Florida State defeated Miami 31-28 on Saturday.

Trailing 28-23 and taking over at the Seminoles' 20-yard line, Travis dropped back and connected with Ja'Khi Douglas on a 59-yard catch and run.

After two incompletions and a false start, Travis connected with Parchment on the 24-yard reception to the goal line.

