Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Okeechobee County Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old man from Clermont was traveling southbound on Florida's Turnpike at mile marker 186 at 11:50 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and struck a car in front of him.

Following the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he died from his injuries caused by the crash.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach County fired
Palm Beach County certifies special primary election
Jupiter police: Suspect pulled knife on officer serving temporary injunction
'Miya's Law' filed in Florida Senate

Latest News

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls
Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Boca Raton
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Travis sparks late rally as Seminoles beat Miami
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Samford defensive...
Gators rally to beat Samford 70-52 in shootout