Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, FLA. -- The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

More than 1,200 people gathered at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton Sunday for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The event raised nearly $325,000 before the walk even began.

Sunset Pavilion at South County Regional Park was full of flowers Sunday, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease.

“Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way” reads a statement on organization’s website.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's.

