DeSantis announces $25M proposal to restore Miami’s Freedom Tower

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is proposing a $25 million preservation of the Freedom Tower in Miami.

The budget request will be part of DeSantis’ multi-billion dollar proposal for the 2022 legislative session.

While standing in the Freedom Tower Monday morning, DeSantis said the $25 million will go toward urgent structural repairs as well as conserving and restoring historical architectural components.

"It's getting close to being 100 years old and it does need some major repairs and some restoration," DeSantis said.

The 1925 building was the home of the Cuban Assistance Center from 1962 to 1974 and became known as the “Ellis Island of the South.”

The announcement comes after several demonstrations were held across Florida last weekend in support for Cubans who plan to protest in the island nation on Monday.

In his announcement, DeSantis slammed the Biden administration for not doing more in Cuba and said the administration "needs to step up to the plate" on Cuban policy.

