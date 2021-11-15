Local Cuban community rally in solidarity ahead of island protests

The clamor for freedom and democracy for Cuba continues among exiles and many local Cubans. Many of them gathered at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail to show support and solidarity ahead of Monday's protests on the island nation.

Ronny Paz is out on the streets in West Palm Beach Sunday raising his voice for freedom for Cuba.

“To offer support to them (Cubans). Tell them that we are with them and they are not alone. They can protest and we will help them,” said Ronny Paz.

But for people back in Cuba, like his brother Raynol Paz, doing so is risky. Even facetiming with us is a risk.

“Today I could be talking to you. Tomorrow, I may not know. I could be in a military unit or at a police station,” said Raynol Paz.

Paz used to be a radio sports journalist and was pushed out by the communist regime for an international story he covered. Paz said things have not gotten better since the historic July protests. He says more than a thousand people were detained following those rallies and hundreds remain in jail. Paz said police now dress as civilians as a way to violently target protestors and those calling for freedom on the island.

Another major protest called the “Civic March for Change” will take place on Monday. It is led by civil society groups who have called for peaceful protests across Cuba to demand respect for human rights and the release of hundreds of people still imprisoned following the largest public protests seen in decades held this past July 11th.

More people are gathering in West Palm Beach ahead of tomorrow’s “Civic March For Change” in #Cuba #CubaVive https://t.co/etqU5GJ5Wx pic.twitter.com/dOxPXe4ciM — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 14, 2021

“There are people who have the desire to go on to the streets and protest. But, at the same time, there's frear for the things that could happen,” said Paz.

“We want the right for elections. To say, I want this guy or I want the other guy. That’s a good guy, ok, four more years. If that’s a bad guy, just get out and bring me another one. That’s it, that's simple,” said Luis Piaa.

Jacqueline Zitelli showed up to Sunday's rally and says the march is a huge step Cubans are taking.

“Hopefully they take that huge step, I know they are afraid. Everybody’s afraid, because everyone knows what they can do. The whole world, but this is different now. The whole world is watching,” said Zitelli.

