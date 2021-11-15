Advertisement

Mar-a-Lago intruder deported to China 2 years later

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and lying to Secret Service agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported Yujing Zhang on Sunday after a "final order of removal from an immigration judge," ICE spokesman Nestor Iglesias told WPTV.

Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her sentence. But immigration officials had been holding her at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term, mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang, who was convicted in 2019, filed a petition for habeas corpus last year, writing that she wasn't sure when she was going to be released.

