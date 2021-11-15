Advertisement

More rallies scheduled Monday to support Cuban people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rallies in solidarity with the Cuban people in opposition to the island country's government are scheduled for Monday in West Palm Beach.

This comes as some of the country's leading activists called for protests across Cuba on Monday.

People gathered Sunday in Palm Beach County to show support and solidarity for the Cuban people ahead of Monday's protests.

Rallies in West Palm Beach on Monday are scheduled to be held much of the day at Currie Park and the Cuban landmark near St. Ann's Church.

These demonstrations come on the heels of summer protests held in Cuba against the country's government, which then sparked solidarity rallies throughout South Florida.

Cuba is mired in one of its worst economic crises in decades, sparking growing calls for change.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Okeechobee County
Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Boca Raton
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls
In this April 5, 2020, photo, professional driver Sammy Lloyd, of Ringgold, Ga., walks from his...
Trucking companies paying big bonuses for qualified drivers

Latest News

Sculptors shape Sandi holiday tree with 700 tons of sand
DeSantis announces $25M proposal to restore Miami’s Freedom Tower
Palm Tran rolls out new Paradise Pass payment option
Sculptors shape Sandi Holiday Tree with 700 tons of sand in West Palm Beach