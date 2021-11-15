Advertisement

Palm Tran rolls out new Paradise Pass payment option

By Kamrel Eppinger
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST
Palm Tran has rolled out a new way to pay for your next ride.

It's called the Paradise Pass, a reloadable smart card the agency said will make boarding faster and more efficient for customers.

The Paradise Pass also has an app that is free to download and allows passengers to add funds to an online account. The app has a mobile ticket that can be scanned once on board.

It provides users with extra protection in the event it gets lost or stolen.

"You contact us and we can disable your lost card, issue you a new card and restore the value that you had on your card," said executive director Clinton Forbes. "Currently, you cannot do that. You lose your card mid-month, you are out of half of your fare."

As an incentive, if you register your card online, you'll receive $10 dollars towards your next trip.

The Paradise Pass costs $2 and can be purchased at your local county library, online, Paradise Pass kiosks or the Palm Tran office located at 50 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Over the next few weeks, Palm Tran employees will also pass them out at major transit hubs throughout the county.

