Pro-democracy Cuba caravan held in South Florida

A caravan was underway Sunday in South Florida in support of Cuban people.

The event was planned by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, in which a caravan took to the streets of South Florida to support the upcoming demonstrations in Cuba.

The caravan started at the Cuban memorial in Tamiami Park and plans to travel to the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

Some say they are doing it because they want the people of Cuba to know that they support them and "the peaceful struggle for freedom".

Pro-democracy activists say they plan to hold public protests in Cuba on Monday to protest on for greater freedom of expression.

