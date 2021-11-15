Advertisement

Pro-democracy Cuba caravan held in South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A caravan was underway Sunday in South Florida in support of Cuban people.

The event was planned by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, in which a caravan took to the streets of South Florida to support the upcoming demonstrations in Cuba.

The caravan started at the Cuban memorial in Tamiami Park and plans to travel to the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

Pro-democracy Cuba caravan held in South Florida

Some say they are doing it because they want the people of Cuba to know that they support them and "the peaceful struggle for freedom".

Pro-democracy activists say they plan to hold public protests in Cuba on Monday to protest on for greater freedom of expression.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach County fired
'Miya's Law' filed in Florida Senate
Palm Beach County certifies special primary election
Jupiter police: Suspect pulled knife on officer serving temporary injunction

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee County
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls
Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Boca Raton
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Travis sparks late rally as Seminoles beat Miami