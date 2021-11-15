Rallies held Monday to support Cuban people

Rallies in solidarity with the Cuban people in opposition to the island country's government were held Monday in West Palm Beach.

This comes as some of the country's leading activists called for protests across Cuba on Monday.

People gathered Sunday in Palm Beach County to show support and solidarity for the Cuban people ahead of Monday's protests.

One rally in West Palm Beach began at 6 p.m. at Currie Park.

"We are holding a rally just to remember our brothers and sisters in Cuba that don't have the same freedoms that we have to come out and stand against communism," said Olga Smith of Art and Compassion Inc. "People in Cuba are trying to get off the island, and the ones that are there, pastors, are under home arrest. A lot of people that are opposing the government are on house arrest or are incarcerated."

Chopper 5 flew over a second demonstration at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail.

These demonstrations come on the heels of summer protests held in Cuba against the country's government, which then sparked solidarity rallies throughout South Florida.

Cuba is mired in one of its worst economic crises in decades, sparking growing calls for change.

State-run television has accused demonstrators of being financed by the U.S. and said America is trying to destabilize the country.

