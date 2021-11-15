Advertisement

Rallies held Monday to support Cuban people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rallies in solidarity with the Cuban people in opposition to the island country's government were held Monday in West Palm Beach.

This comes as some of the country's leading activists called for protests across Cuba on Monday.

People gathered Sunday in Palm Beach County to show support and solidarity for the Cuban people ahead of Monday's protests.

One rally in West Palm Beach began at 6 p.m. at Currie Park.

"We are holding a rally just to remember our brothers and sisters in Cuba that don't have the same freedoms that we have to come out and stand against communism," said Olga Smith of Art and Compassion Inc. "People in Cuba are trying to get off the island, and the ones that are there, pastors, are under home arrest. A lot of people that are opposing the government are on house arrest or are incarcerated."

Chopper 5 flew over a second demonstration at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail.

These demonstrations come on the heels of summer protests held in Cuba against the country's government, which then sparked solidarity rallies throughout South Florida.

Cuba is mired in one of its worst economic crises in decades, sparking growing calls for change.

State-run television has accused demonstrators of being financed by the U.S. and said America is trying to destabilize the country.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Okeechobee County
Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Boca Raton
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls
In this April 5, 2020, photo, professional driver Sammy Lloyd, of Ringgold, Ga., walks from his...
Trucking companies paying big bonuses for qualified drivers

Latest News

Miami athletic director Blake James speaks during a news conference after head football coach...
Miami, athletic director Blake James part ways
Special session to limit vaccine, mask mandates gavels in
Trial begins for suspect charged in 2017 raid
Belle Glade looks to curb violence after recent shootings
South Florida Science Center and Aquarium receives $20 million donation, announces expansion plans