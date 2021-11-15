Sculptors shape Sandi holiday tree with 700 tons of sand

A team of seven artists from the west coast of Florida will begin sculpting this year's Sandi tree Monday in downtown West Palm Beach.

Earlier this month, more than 700 tons of Florida sand was delivered from Miami to construct the holiday display.

City officials said the tree will stand 35 feet tall once finished.

"She's one of a kind," said Mary Pinak, community events manager for the city. "She is the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree that dances in her own music and light show every night. So it really is a sight to see. She's an icon at the end of the street. We kind of call her our Micky Mouse."

Ths year marks Sandi's 10th anniversary in downtown West Palm Beach.

"The sand sculptors put her together," said Pinak. "They basically have to build a bucket of plywood that looks like a pyramid, and they put sand in and they water it to damp it down and they go all the way up. They climb up the pyramid, they start to sculpt and they throw the wood away."

Pinak said the sculptors also spray the sand tree with a mist spray to weather proof it as much as possible.

During the day, residents are able to see the fine details sculpted into the tree.

At night, Sandi is synced with many of the holiday light shows.

This year, the Sandi Tree is being nominated as one of the best holiday light displays in the country.

To vote, residents can click here.

