Advertisement

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium receives $20 million donation, announces expansion plans

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium now has a new name and some impressive expansion plans.

A record donation was given to the Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The $20 million gift was from Palm Beach residents Howard and Wendy Cox.

The donation will help with future plans for an additional 130,000 square feet of space for programming. That's about the size of a city block in Manhattan.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James was there for this announcement.

"This $45 million dollar project, among that 70%,” said James.

The Cox's gift is the largest single gift in the centers 60-year history and serves as a keystone for a 45 million expansion campaign.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Okeechobee County
Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Boca Raton
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 girls
In this April 5, 2020, photo, professional driver Sammy Lloyd, of Ringgold, Ga., walks from his...
Trucking companies paying big bonuses for qualified drivers

Latest News

Belle Glade looks to curb violence after recent shootings
Lord's Place to hold breakfast event to end homelessness
Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Florida International coach Butch Davis stands on the sidelines during the first half of an...
FIU coach, out after season, says school 'sabotaging' program