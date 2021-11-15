South Florida Science Center and Aquarium receives $20 million donation, announces expansion plans

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium now has a new name and some impressive expansion plans.

A record donation was given to the Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The $20 million gift was from Palm Beach residents Howard and Wendy Cox.

The donation will help with future plans for an additional 130,000 square feet of space for programming. That's about the size of a city block in Manhattan.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James was there for this announcement.

"This $45 million dollar project, among that 70%,” said James.

The Cox's gift is the largest single gift in the centers 60-year history and serves as a keystone for a 45 million expansion campaign.

