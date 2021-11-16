14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

A 14-year-old boy who went for a bicycle ride and didn’t return home has been found dead, police said.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Tuesday. A bicycle was also found nearby.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and never returned home.

Concerned friends and neighbors had been searching the Alton neighborhood, but that search was later called off.

A Tuesday afternoon message from William T. Dwyer Community High School Principal Corey Brooks to parents and staff said that a student had been lost "in a tragic accident."

An investigation is taking place to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

