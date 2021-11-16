Advertisement

14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 14-year-old boy who went for a bicycle ride and didn’t return home has been found dead, police said.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Tuesday. A bicycle was also found nearby.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and never returned home.

Concerned friends and neighbors had been searching the Alton neighborhood, but that search was later called off.

A Tuesday afternoon message from William T. Dwyer Community High School Principal Corey Brooks to parents and staff said that a student had been lost "in a tragic accident."

An investigation is taking place to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Belle Glade looks to curb violence after recent shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

Latest News

Masks will no longer be required in Palm Beach Co. government buildings
Homelessness in the Treasure Coast: LAHIA preps for transitional housing amid growth
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Miami-Dade
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy