Advertisement

Celebrating 'Suits for Seniors' graduates

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's a day that's years in the making.

Suits for Seniors, a nonprofit founded in 2015, has been helping local students graduate in style.

High school seniors go through an 8-week program that focuses on guiding them to become leaders in the path of their choice.

On Monday, 100 graduates went across the stage.

Suit for Seniors Founder Tae Edmonds explained to WPTV's Anchor Jay Cashmere the importance of Monday's graduation.

Suits for Seniors interview.PNG
Suits for Seniors interview.PNG

"It's very nice to see another 100 kids go across that stage," said Edmonds."We have a total of 1,500 graduates that completed our program, that's 1,500 kids that we also have put into college, so it was a beautiful day to watch those kids walk across the stage."

The program has an 8-week mentoring course that teaches leadership, financial literacy, empowerment, and healthy lifestyles. At the end of the program, each student gets their own tailored suit.

"The girls get pearls and the guys get ties," added Edmonds.

Graduates.PNG
Graduates.PNG

In 2020, the organization received the title of "Nonprofit of the Year."

"The pandemic really helped us expand with our virtual curriculum," said Edmonds. "Now we have a self-paced curriculum, so we have a variety of different methods to make sure kids achieve post-secondary success. So, that allowed us to expand our services."

To learn more about Suit for Seniors, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Okeechobee County
Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Boca Raton
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Miami athletic director Blake James speaks during a news conference after head football coach...
Miami, athletic director Blake James part ways
Special session to limit vaccine, mask mandates gavels in
Trial begins for suspect charged in 2017 raid
Belle Glade looks to curb violence after recent shootings