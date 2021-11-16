City of Lake Worth Beach joins anti-riot suit against Gov. DeSantis

Lake Worth Beach is one of nine cities who filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the state’s anti-riot legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year.

The new law allows the governor and his cabinet to review county and city law enforcement budgets and make changes that could force a municipality to either spend more or spend less on police agencies, among other things.

Representatives from cities suing the state said it could stop them from making needed changes in police policy.

“Section one of HB 1 is a power grab by Governor DeSantis in order to silence communities that disagree with him and his policies,” said Jonathan Miller of the Public Rights Project. “It’s part of a wider pattern with this Governor to abuse power and stifle movement building.”

The other cities who filed suit include Gainesville, Lauderhill, North Bay Village, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Miramar, Tallahassee, and Wilton Manors.

DeSantis’ office has not commented on the latest lawsuit.

A federal judge blocked enforcement of the anti-riot section of the law in September. However, DeSantis said he will appeal the ruling and expects to win.

