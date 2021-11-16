Advertisement

Developer outlines vision for West Palm's Nora development

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tucked in among the industrial buildings along North Railroad Avenue is the start of something new.

"I moved here in August of last year, and I love it," said small business owner David Plotkin.

His vintage motorcycle shop called "Burn Up" is the first piece of a new development puzzle that aims to turn the street into something that some people are tempted to compare to Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

However, developer Joe Furst doesn't want that to be the case.

"This is definitely not meant to be another Wynwood," Furst said.

Furst, the man behind the creation of Miami's popular and trendy Wynwood, isn't comfortable with the comparison.

His vision for Nora — short for North Railroad Avenue — is not to create a copy of Wynwood.

However, the plan has some similarities, including using existing buildings along roughly nine blocks for shops and restaurants. He calls it a mix of lifestyle energy-producing tenants.

"No. 1, it'll adaptively reuse high-character industrial building into more modern energy-driving uses. It'll also create a public realm that is a place people can visit, hang out and be a part of the neighborhood," Furst said.

Furst said he also wants to incorporate the existing homes in the area. Like many others, he's tapping into the city's newfound growth.

With taller buildings going up and more on the way, some believe the Nora project can keep fueling the city’s growth.

"I think the flavor has the potential. I think West Palm Beach has been coming up for a long time, and this little nook here is no exception," Plotkin said.

