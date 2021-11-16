Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference at 2 p.m.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The governor is set to speak at a South Florida Water Management District pump station at 2 p.m. in the western part of the county.

A statement from the governor's office said he will be joined by state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

No other details were immediately available.

