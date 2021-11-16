DeSantis seeks to use $960M for water quality spending

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday to announce his budget request for water quality spending for the next fiscal year.

The governor spoke at a South Florida Water Management District pump station in the western part of the county with the Everglades in the background.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

DeSantis said he will be asking legislators for $960 million in funding for water quality improvements, including $15 million to combat red tide and blue-green algae.

He was joined by state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton for the announcement.

Over the last few weeks, DeSantis has been visiting different areas of the state as he announces his budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.

