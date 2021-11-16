Advertisement

Miami, athletic director Blake James part ways

Miami athletic director Blake James speaks during a news conference after head football coach...
Miami athletic director Blake James speaks during a news conference after head football coach Mark Richt announced his retirement, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Miami is searching for a new athletic director.

Blake James' tenure ended Monday in a move that came two days after the Hurricanes football team lost at Florida State.

Both sides said James' departure was a mutual decision.

It certainly indicates that Miami is considering more changes in athletics, such as the future of football coach Manny Diaz.

Miami made the move about six weeks after school president Julio Frenk released a letter to the university community insisting that he would increase his involvement with athletics.

