Advertisement

Gators coach Dan Mullen sticking with Emory Jones at QB

After record-setting performance against Samford, Jones likely to remain starter
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) scrambles for yardage as he gets past Samford defensive...
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) scrambles for yardage as he gets past Samford defensive tackle Seth Simmer (99) and cornerback Coutrell Plair, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By Mark Long
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday’s game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season.

Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score.

His 550 total yards broke Tim Tebow's school record of 533 set in the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati.

"It was fantastic," Mullen said Monday. "It was so huge for Emory to just sit up there and just consistently perform time after time after time. To go and set the top performance for a quarterback in the history of Florida football, that is a pretty special deal, right? There's a lot of great players and a lot of football played around here. When you sit atop the record book as a quarterback here at Florida, that's a special deal."

Associated Press 2021

Most Read

Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Belle Glade looks to curb violence after recent shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Okeechobee County

Latest News

Florida International coach Butch Davis stands on the sidelines during the first half of an...
FIU coach, out after season, says school ‘sabotaging’ program
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Travis sparks late rally as Seminoles beat Miami
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Samford defensive...
Gators rally to beat Samford 70-52 in shootout
Miami linebacker Zach McCloud (53) celebrates after Florida State place kicker Ricky Aguayo...
5 most memorable Miami wins versus Florida State