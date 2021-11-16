Northbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked near PGA Boulevard due to fatal crash
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
All northbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike are blocked just south of PGA Boulevard following a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the crash, that occurred at the 109-mile post, involves a vehicle and a male pedestrian.
According to FHP, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted off the exit at the 107-mile post at Beeline Highway.
This developing story will be updated ad more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2021