Palm Beach County commissioners elect new mayor, vice mayor

Palm Beach County has a new mayor and vice mayor.

County commissioners Tuesday elected Robert Weinroth as mayor and Gregg Weiss as vice mayor.

Weinroth takes over for Dave Kerner, who concluded his second term as mayor. Weinroth previously served as vice mayor.

Kerner gave all the county commissioners a parting "thank you" gift -- the board game Gatoropoly, signifying a future partnership that could bring a University of Florida satellite campus to Palm Beach County.

In turn, Kerner was presented with a plaque and a pair of cufflinks with the county's insignia and seal on them.

"Thank you, everybody," Kerner said. "It's been an honor of a lifetime. It's been a pleasure to serve with you."

Weinroth and Weiss have both served as county commissioners since 2018.

