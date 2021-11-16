Advertisement

Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Police have blocked off an area in Palm Beach Gardens related to the search for a missing 14-year-old Jupiter boy.

Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Tuesday that an area of Central Boulevard blocked off near the Interstate 95 overpass is connected to the search for Ryan Rogers.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and never returned home.

Concerned friends and neighbors had been searching the Alton neighborhood, but that search was later called off.

Police did not immediately provide any other details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

