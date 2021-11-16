Residents hopeful new plant will reduce water concerns

The city of Riviera Beach is getting ready to choose a firm to build a new water treatment plant within the next three years.

The selection is taking place during a special utility district meeting Tuesday night.

Mary Brabham has a kitchen sink faucet with a water filter attached, but she still reaches for a bottle of water to quench her thirst.

She has lived in Riviera Beach for decades but does not drink the city's tap water.

"I have always felt that it was not safe," Brabham said.

Riviera Beach resident Mary Brabham explains why she supports investing in a new water treatment plant.

Over recent years, old reports about low chlorine levels clouded her confidence to consume the water.

"I am ready for a new utility district in this city. We've outgrown that one from the 1960s," Brabham said.

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans is familiar with the complaints.

"One of the things we hear from residents is the color of the water," Evans said. "That's more of a nuisance item, [but] when you have technology that is dated, it is hard to address the color of the issue."

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans shares how a new treatment plant would improve the water quality for residents.

Evans said the water is currently clean and safe but points to the cracking and crumbling exterior as a catalyst for Riviera Beach to make the $150 million investment for a new site.

"What we're looking to do is to go to membrane technology, which allows for us to take more particles out of the water and give you a better water quality than you're seeing right now," Evans said.

Residents are hoping for cleaner water and a fresh chapter for Riviera Beach.

"When you build all of these homes and all these condominiums, people want what? Clean and safe water," Brabham said.

Scripps Only Content 2021