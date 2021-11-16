Riviera Beach moving forward with plans to build new water treatment plant

Riviera Beach is moving forward with plans to build a new and much needed water treatment plant. Its current facility is more than 60 years old, and the city says it can no longer keep up with its demands.

During a special utility district meeting tonight, the board will select one of three firms vying to build a state-of-the-art treatment plant.

The three teams are the Haskell Company & CDM Smith, PCL Construction & Carollo Engineers and Kiewit Water Facilities & Stantec Consulting Services.

It includes building new fire stations, offices, and other government buildings but at the top of that list is the 63 year old water treatment plant.

The treatment plant uses old technology to process its water that can often cause the water to smell and even become discolored according to Public Information Officer, Nicole Rodriguez.

Whichever team is selected, will be responsible for demolishing the old plant, designing, and building a new one.

All three teams have promised to complete the project in three years which is expected to cost up to $150 million.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. inside the Marina Event Center located at 190 E 13th Street.

