5-year-old girl recognized for saving grandmother twice

A young child on the Treasure Coast is being recognized Wednesday afternoon for her quick thinking and awareness, which saved her grandmother twice in the same month.

If not for the child's actions on Sept. 12 and then again, on Sept. 23, the outcomes could have been very different, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Ma'Zari Eaddy, 5, was able to call 911 and give just enough information to assist operators with getting help for her "Nana."

The first incident occurred on Sept. 12 when the child's grandmother was babysitting and suffered a cardiac event, officials said.

Ma'Zari was able to call 911 and give enough information to assist the telecommunicator in getting help to her grandmother.

Then again, on Sept. 23, officials said Ma'Zari found herself in a similar situation, calling 911 and reaching a different telecommunicator.

The time the operator coaxed Ma'Zari for more details.

By chance, the telecommunicator from Sept. 12 was nearby, realizing this was the same little girl she had spoken with less than two weeks earlier.

"Yet again, due to the heroic efforts of this 5-year old little girl, her Nana made it through another life-threatening situation," officials said in a written statement.

Ma'Zari will be recognized during a presentation at 3 p.m., at the beginning of the fireboard meeting at the St. Lucie County Fire District Administration offices in Port St. Lucie.

