COVID-19 vaccine available to children ages 5-11 in St. Lucie County
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 years on Friday, November 19, 2021.
The Pfizer shots will be available by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call 772-462-3800, listen to the menu, and select option 1.
A second dose of the vaccine will be needed three weeks after the first dose.
The follow-up appointment will be made during the first visit.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone over the age of 5 to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
