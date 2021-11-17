Families receive holiday feast courtesy of New York Mets

The New York Mets stepped up to the plate Wednesday to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal.

Clover Park was the site for a food giveaway where 500 families were the beneficiary of a turkey and all the trimmings for a complete holiday feast.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation helped provide a holiday feast for 500 families in Port St. Lucie on Nov. 17, 2021.

The Mets new ownership group provided $15,000 to make the event happen through its new "Amazin' Mets Foundation."

"They have been so generous in helping us help our community. We've done Boys and Girls Club, multiple events with the food bank," said Kasey Blair, St. Lucie Mets' assistant general manager.

"There are still people struggling to make ends meet. They're still feeling the impact of the pandemic, so we just want to make sure they have a nice holiday meal to put on their table for Thanksgiving," said Krista Garofalo with the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank has partnered with more than 50 organizations on the Treasure Coast and in Okeechobee County to help families this Thanksgiving.

Its next food giveaway is Friday at 8 a.m. at the Port Salerno Church of God.

