Fundraiser for family of teen found dead surpasses $50,000 goal

A family friend of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in Palm Beach Gardens has organized an online fundraiser to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Tuesday.

Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.

A bicycle was also found near the body, police said.

"For all of you who did not know Ryan, he was a beautiful soul with nothing but love in his heart," family friend Janine Lano wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Cindy and family are devastated! At (a) time of grief, no one should have to endure funeral expenses. As a good friend of Cindy and family, I'm asking for any assistance on their behalf."

The $50,000 fundraising goal had already been surpassed by Wednesday morning.

Lano also said anyone wishing to donate food delivery gift cards could so at the Jupiter Police Department between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ryan Rogers' cause of death remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021