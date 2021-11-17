Advertisement

Fundraiser for family of teen found dead surpasses $50,000 goal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A family friend of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in Palm Beach Gardens has organized an online fundraiser to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Tuesday.

Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.

A bicycle was also found near the body, police said.

"For all of you who did not know Ryan, he was a beautiful soul with nothing but love in his heart," family friend Janine Lano wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Cindy and family are devastated! At (a) time of grief, no one should have to endure funeral expenses. As a good friend of Cindy and family, I'm asking for any assistance on their behalf."

The $50,000 fundraising goal had already been surpassed by Wednesday morning.

Lano also said anyone wishing to donate food delivery gift cards could so at the Jupiter Police Department between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ryan Rogers' cause of death remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
St. Lucie County backs out of Sunrise Humane Society
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth

Latest News

Pandemic takes toll as suicides rise in Florida
Isaiah Wong makes layup with 0.7 seconds left, helps Miami top FAU
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Martin County School District hosting vaccine clinics for students
LOSOM final plan revealed by Army Corps of Engineers