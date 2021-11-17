Advertisement

Isaiah Wong makes layup with 0.7 seconds left, helps Miami top FAU

By WPTV - Staff
Nov. 17, 2021
Isaiah Wong made a go-ahead layup with 0.7 seconds left Tuesday night to give Miami a 68-66 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Charlie Moore hit 1 of 2 free throws with 23.3 seconds left to extend Miami's lead to 66-61, and FAU guard Bryan Greenlee was fouled at the other end while making a layup at 16.6.

Greenlee missed the free throw, but got his own rebound and passed it out to Michael Forrest in the corner for a 3-pointer to tie it at 66.

Miami opted to not to take a timeout.

Wong brought the ball up and shook his defender to get inside the lane for a contested finish, and FAU was not able to hit the rim on a heave at the buzzer.

