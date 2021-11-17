Martin County School District hosting vaccine clinics for students

Martin County students and staff can start receiving doses of the coronavirus vaccine on school campuses Wednesday.

Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11.

School district officials say however that the vaccine is not required for students to attend school.

The first of the three school site clinics will be held at J.D. Parker Elementary School in Stuart from 3:30-6:30pm Wednesday.

Thursday's and Friday's clinics will be held at Warfield Elementary and Port Salerno Elementary from 3:30-6:30pm.

"I think sometimes familiar environments make any process a little bit easier," said Wilhelmina Lewis, MD, President, and CEO of Florida Community Health Center. "I can't say I've seen any kids rushing to get vaccines when they go necessarily to their doctor's office, but the school is a comfortable place with which they're familiar. Their teachers are there, their friends are there."

Dr. Lewis said the vaccine for children ages 5-11 is about a third of a normal adult dose.

Since the beginning of the school year, 820 students and 142 staff members of the school district have tested positive for covid.

"I think it's important for kids to be vaccinated because again, we're still seeing young people who are having really bad outcomes from the covid 19 virus, and I don't want to see that happen to any child in our community if it can be avoided," said Dr. Lewis.

The school site clinics are also open the public.

Students wishing to get vaccinated with parental consent do not have to attend the school where the clinic is being held.

First and second vaccine doses will be available. Booster vaccines will not be offered.

Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged. You can pre-register by clicking here.

Scripps Only Content 2021