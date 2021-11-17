Meals to be distributed at 16 Palm Beach County schools

The Palm Beach County School District Food Service Department is helping make sure students don't go hungry during the Thanksgiving break.

The school district will distribute nine meals and nine snacks at 16 schools for free on Nov 18.

The initiative comes in order to support the children during Thanksgiving break.

To pick up the meals, parents will need one of the following documents:

Student's school identification or a copy of it

"Welcome Letter" from the child's portal containing their barcode

Verification through SIS app

Progress report

Report card

The school district said PIN numbers and alternative forms of identification are no longer be accepted.

Meals are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following schools:

Atlantic High School, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Bear Lakes Middle School, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Boynton Beach High School, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Forest Hill High School 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Gove Elementary School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hammock Pointe Elementary School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HL Johnson Elementary School, 3 pm. to 4 p.m

Howell Watkins Middle School, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

John I Leonard High School, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Jupiter Elementary School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LC Swain Middle School, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Okeeheelee Middle School, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Spanish River High School, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Suncoast High School, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Tradewinds Middle School, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wellington Landings Middle School, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.



Scripps Only Content 2021