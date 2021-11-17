Advertisement

Palm Beach County School District to distribute free meals for school children Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Palm Beach County School District Food Service Department will distribute nine meals and nine snacks at 16 schools at no cost to cover the Thanksgiving break.

The initiative comes in order to support the children during Thanksgiving break.

Meal distribution will take place Thursday, Nov. 18.

To pick up the meals, parents will need one of the following documents;

  • A student's school ID or a copy of it,
  • The Welcome Letter from the child's portal containing the barcode verification through SIS app
  • Progress report, or report card.

The school district said PINs and alternative forms of ID will no longer be accepted.
Meals are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following schools:

  • Atlantic High, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
  • Bear Lakes Middle School, 7-8 a.m.
  • Boynton Beach High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
  • Forest Hill High School 7-8 a.m.
  • Grove Elementary School, 3-4 p.m.
  • Hammock Point Elementary School, 3-4 p.m.
  • HL Johnson Elementary School, 3-4 p.m
  • Howell Watkins Middle School, 7-8 a.m.
  • John I Leonard High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
  • Jupiter Elementary School, 3-4 p.m.
  • LC Swain Middle School, 7-8 a.m.
  • Okeechobee Middle School, 7-8 a.m.
  • Spanish River High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
  • Suncoast High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
  • Tradewinds Middle School, 7-8 a.m.
  • Wellington Landings Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

For a day-by-day list of the meals and snacks, click here.

