What are the solutions to gang violence, domestic violence and human trafficking in Palm Beach County? These issues are part of few critical conversations the Urban League of Palm Beach County is hosting to find answers and promote accountability.

It’s called “ringing the bell” — which means there’s civil rights work still being accomplished by the Urban League.

“We ring the bell if we just got a grant, got funding, if we got a donor or anything,” said Patrick Franklin, Urban League of Palm Beach County CEO and president.

Their work started in 1973 and today the Urban League is still assisting Blacks and other minorities with social and economic equality. While also tackling inequities in entrepreneurship, housing, health and education. Learn more here: https://ulpbc.org/.

Urban League of Palm Beach hosts new forums to address inequalities

”You’re going to tell me that two out of ten people have the voice for the other eight? No,” Franklin said. “Many have got complacent.”

President Franklin is referring to the 17% of eligible voters who voted in Florida’s 20th Congressional District 20’s special election. A district with 345,000 eligible voters; its also 51% Black and was heavily canvassed.

The Urban League hosted a candidate forum addressing issues that impact the district from racial injustice to police diversity and homeownership and still the turnout was unquestionably low according to Franklin.

”I know a lot of people have just turned it off,” Franklin said.

And he says people who did just that are doing their neighbors a disservice.

”We had our Ahmaud Arbery right here a couple years ago — so don’t think these things can’t happen here, it already has,” Franklin said.

The election is over, but this conversation isn’t.

”All of these things are critically affecting our families today even if we want to address them or not,” Franklin said.

On Wednesday evening the Urban League hosts the first of seven Community Police Relations and Justice Circle forums. The public forums will run until April 2022:

Session I: Domestic Violence

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Guest Speaker: Pastor J.R. Thicklin, CEO of Destiny By Choice of West Palm Beach

Panelists

Shea S. Spencer, CEO, YWCA of Palm Beach County

Sabrina Harris, MS, BBA, CIT, CTM, CEO, House of Loveillionaires

Sargent Ryan Reeder, PBSO

Florida Senator Lori Berman, District 31

Moderator

Arthur Mondale, Reporter, WPTV NewsChannel 5

Session II: Gun Violence

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Session III: Human Trafficking

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Session IV: School Violence (Bullying, Police Responding to Schools and Baker Act

Wednesday, January 12, or 26, 2022

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Session V: Racial Injustice (Arrests, Incarceration, Traffic Pullover's and Profiling)

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Session VI: Police Diversity

March 2, or 16, 2022

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Session VII: Gang Violence

Wednesday, April 6 2022

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

To register for the forum visit here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eiru6kfde6d82e69&oseq=&c=&ch=&fbclid=IwAR22h86rMe07edQEsA4CqWxs-Z5dQehcbS83-6TzXnfIV5ckqSgqBFOXlKE

