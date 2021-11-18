Axe-throwing business rebounds in Lake Worth

If challenges cut you down, get up and keep swinging. That's the motivation from Palm Beach County's newest business owner. A Wellington woman overcame the pandemic, took aim at an opportunity, and left her mark.

"I saw an opportunity and wanted to bring it here," said Laura Delgado.

Right in the heart of a busy strip mall in Western Palm Beach County, a small business has struck its target. Delgado will be the first to tell you this idea came flying out of nowhere. For a woman who opened multiple preschools with a background in early childhood education, throwing hatchets wasn't exactly in line with her next business

"I fell in love with it, thought it was amazing and started looking at it as a business opportunity."

This determined woman took an idea and threw everything at it. After a year of planning and setbacks, "Seven Axes" opened unleashing hope for this 45-year-old single mom who saw firsthand the hardship of hitting a bullseye in business.

"There were roadblocks at every turn and at one point I almost gave up on this space," said Delgado.

Now the thrill of this space has caught the eye of the best.

"The beauty of it is everybody thinks ax-throwing is about a bunch of dudes with beards and tattoo's throwing axes it's not, anybody can do it and it's the single most inclusive sport out there," said Miguel Tamburini.

Tamburini's been ranked number one in the world twice. In fact, he's the only certified ax-throwing trainer in America with a unique aim at this sport.

"To remove the stigma of the hatchet being a murder weapon. No, it's a tool. It's stress-relieving as well and cheaper than therapy," said Tamburini.

If you're having a bad day, "Seven Axes" might have a lane for you and a woman greeting you at the door with a sharp smile and a work ethic marked with precision.

"I hope I'm an inspiration to my daughter and to other women around to just do it cause if you don't, you're never going to know what's going to happen," said Delgado.

Laura's parents immigrated to this country and we're entrepreneurs themselves which makes the grand opening extra special. "Seven Axes" is located at 4075 State Road 7 in Lake Worth.

