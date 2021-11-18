Girl honored for bravery after taking on mother's attacker

The West Palm Beach Police Department is honoring a 9-year-old girl who helped fend off her mother's attacker earlier this month.

Chief Frank Adderley will hold a Tuesday afternoon news conference to commend the girl for her bravery.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 2 outside the Sabor Tropical Supermarket on Broadway Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man run up to a woman from behind as she was getting into her car and toss her to the ground as he tried to snatch her purse.

The video shows the woman's daughter get out of the passenger seat, run toward her mother's attacker and repeatedly hit him in the head.

According to the police report, the attacker eventually got away with the woman's purse, which contained her cellphone and $40 in cash.

West Palm Beach police were able to track the stolen phone to an abandoned home on 53rd Street, where the woman's purse and other belongings were found.

Fingerprint evidence collected from the stolen items linked police to Demetrius Jackson.

Jackson, 29, was arrested two days later after the woman and her daughter were able to identify him from a photographic lineup. He faces battery and robbery charges.

Scripps Only Content 2021