Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis to hold 11:30 a.m. news conference

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch live below at 11:30 a.m.:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning where he is expected to sign four bills meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in Florida.

The governor is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. in Brandon.

The GOP majority was able to pass all four of the bills Wednesday evening during a special session that was called by the governor last month.

Republicans have maintained that the bills will protect workers from recently-announced federal mandates.

President Joe Biden announced the mandate in September when he unveiled his six-pronged plan to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. this fall.

In the meantime, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced over the weekend that they would abide by a court order to not take further steps to implement the new rule, which would require large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing among their employees.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
Palm Beach County launches Grocery Card Program for residents in need

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left...
FSU QB takes dig at Miami with new ‘4th and 14′ apparel
<<enter caption here>> on November 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida.
Tips for traveling during the holidays
Florida GOP passes measures limiting vaccine mandates, plan OSHA withdraw
Palm Beach County school bus drivers air their grievances