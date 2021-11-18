Gov. DeSantis to hold 11:30 a.m. news conference

Watch live below at 11:30 a.m.:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning where he is expected to sign four bills meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in Florida.

The governor is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. in Brandon.

The GOP majority was able to pass all four of the bills Wednesday evening during a special session that was called by the governor last month.

Republicans have maintained that the bills will protect workers from recently-announced federal mandates.

President Joe Biden announced the mandate in September when he unveiled his six-pronged plan to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. this fall.

In the meantime, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced over the weekend that they would abide by a court order to not take further steps to implement the new rule, which would require large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing among their employees.

