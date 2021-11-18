Gov. Ron DeSantis signed four bills Thursday meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in Florida.

The governor spoke at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon for the bill-signing event.

The GOP majority was able to pass all four of the bills Wednesday evening during a special session that was called by the governor last month.

Republicans have maintained that the bills will protect workers from recently-announced federal mandates.

Multiple speakers at the event shared their stories about how they lost their jobs due to shot requirements.

"At the end of the day, nobody in Florida should be losing their jobs over these jabs," DeSantis said. "We want people to be able to work. We want people to be able to provide for their families."

Watch the news conference below:

Gov. DeSantis signs bills limiting COVID shot mandates

President Joe Biden announced the mandate in September when he unveiled his six-pronged plan to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. this fall.

In the meantime, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced over the weekend that they would abide by a court order to not take further steps to implement the new rule, which would require large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing among their employees.

Attorney General Ashley Moody also announced Thursday the state is suing the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate.

The governor's choice for the bill signings in Brandon was an apparent jab at Biden after the term "Let's Go Brandon" became a way of insulting the president among right-wing circles.

When asked about his choice for signing the bills in the Tampa suburb, he dodged the question.

"I think Brandon, Florida, is a great American city. I think the people here are fantastic," DeSantis said.

State Democratic leaders have rebuked the new state laws, saying the policies are more about furthering the governor's agenda than protecting Florida workers.

"Today, the Governor and GOP leaders celebrated the creation of the DeSantis Ambition Tax, which will cost Florida businesses millions of dollars and make everyone less safe," said Policy Chair State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa. They have denied Florida businesses the ability to protect themselves, their workers, and their customers. This will endanger us, our visitors, our economy, and our reputation as a safe place to bring your family. Governor DeSantis is robbing Floridians of the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe."

