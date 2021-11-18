Advertisement

New CLEAR technology to help passengers speed through security at PBIA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A new tool has taken flight at Palm Beach International Airport to help passengers speed through security.

It's called CLEAR, a touchless technology service that allows passengers to pass through security without having to show their ID or passport.

"Within a matter of minutes, you'll be through and into physical screening and hopefully spending more time kind of relaxing and winding down before your journey," said Kasra Moshkani, executive vice president of CLEAR.

The new option rolled out Thursday ahead what's expected to be a much busier holiday season compared to last year.

PBIA spokeswoman Lacy Larson said the airport is anticipating a busy week of Thanksgiving holiday travel.

"Our passenger traffic is trending pretty closely to 2019, which were record numbers for PBI," said Larson.

CLEAR employees demonstrate the new touchless technology system now in use at Palm Beach...
CLEAR employees demonstrate the new touchless technology system now in use at Palm Beach International Airport.

The service costs $15 a month and is now being used at 38 other airports across the country, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

David Silverman and his wife were one of the first passengers to sign up and use the new tool at PBIA. As a frequent flyer who commutes back and forth from Palm Beach to New York, he's looking forward to spending less time waiting in line.

"It's going to speed up the line, you know," said Silverman. "If it's going to get me through the line faster, it's great, and I love new technology."

