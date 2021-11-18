Palm Beach County schools set 2022-23 academic calendar

Students in Palm Beach County public schools will return to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year on the second Wednesday of August next year.

The School District of Palm Beach County approved the calendar for the 2022-23 academic year during Wednesday's school board meeting.

Under the approved calendar, the first day of school will be Aug. 10, 2022, and the last day of school will be May 26, 2023.

The weeklong Thanksgiving break will take place from Nov. 21-25, 2022, while the holiday break will begin Dec. 22, 2022. Students will return to school Jan. 4, 2023.

Next school year's calendar includes the required number of instructional hours, teacher planning days and holidays.

Scripps Only Content 2021