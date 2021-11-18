Tips for traveling during the holidays

Airlines are struggling to meet the surge in travel demand as the holidays approach, while also dealing with worker shortages. Both Southwest and American Airlines canceled flights in recent months, disrupting plans for scores of travelers.

Here's how to prepare for a possible cancelation.

Use your airline's app to keep track of flight status. Alerts can let you know of everything from a gate change to a delay or cancelation. The app can also help with rescheduling.

The level of service you receive when trying to reschedule also depends on where you purchased your ticket.

If you went through a third party, like an online booking site, you may be told to contact it to reschedule.

Your status with a particular airline can also be helpful. Years of travel and loyalty with the same carrier can pay off if your flight is canceled.

Some airlines have special phone lines and desk agents to help valued customers find a new flight. If re-booking on the same airline isn't working out, looking for flights on another carrier may be your next best option.

One thing's for sure. The holidays are always a busy time to travel, so arrive early and pack your patience.

