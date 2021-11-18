Advertisement

Tips for traveling during the holidays

<<enter caption here>> on November 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida.
<<enter caption here>> on November 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida.(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Airlines are struggling to meet the surge in travel demand as the holidays approach, while also dealing with worker shortages. Both Southwest and American Airlines canceled flights in recent months, disrupting plans for scores of travelers.

Here's how to prepare for a possible cancelation.

Use your airline's app to keep track of flight status. Alerts can let you know of everything from a gate change to a delay or cancelation. The app can also help with rescheduling.

The level of service you receive when trying to reschedule also depends on where you purchased your ticket.

If you went through a third party, like an online booking site, you may be told to contact it to reschedule.

Your status with a particular airline can also be helpful. Years of travel and loyalty with the same carrier can pay off if your flight is canceled.

Some airlines have special phone lines and desk agents to help valued customers find a new flight. If re-booking on the same airline isn't working out, looking for flights on another carrier may be your next best option.

One thing's for sure. The holidays are always a busy time to travel, so arrive early and pack your patience.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
Palm Beach County launches Grocery Card Program for residents in need

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left...
FSU QB takes dig at Miami with new '4th and 14' apparel
Florida GOP passes measures limiting vaccine mandates, plan OSHA withdraw
Palm Beach County school bus drivers air their grievances
Boca Raton teen wins prestigious honor