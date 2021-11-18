Where to take pictures with Santa in South Florida

Santa is busy in South Florida. Here’s a map and a list of places he will be making appearances in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Weekend Photos With Santa

The Square, 700 S Rosemary Ave.

Commemorate the holidays and meet the jolly man himself during photos with Santa under The Wishing Tree each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 13 through Dec. 19.

More information:

Parents are responsible for their own photos.

Snowfall occurs each evening at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Santa will take a 5-minute break during the snowfalls at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Santa at Sandi + Santa Sightings

100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL

Of course, Santa always comes down from the North Pole to get away from the cold and pay Sandi a visit. In keeping with the times, Santa and Mrs. Claus are tucked into a snow globe, where everyone can safely take pictures. Children and families can stand outside of the globe for photos and text their greetings and wishes to Santa.

Santa will be on-site at Sandi's tree lighting and 10th birthday celebration on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Other appearances are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., and during Sandi's Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket.

More information here.

Photos with Santa

The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Boulevard

Nov. 12- Dec. 24

Visit with Santa at The Gardens Mall to add some magic to your holiday season. Photos and visits with Santa at The Gardens Mall begin on Friday, November 12. Kids of all ages can visit Santa in the Grand Court to share their holiday wishes and get a photo with the man in red. You decide your Santa Magic and can sit with Santa or have a socially distanced experience.

Book your reservation and pre-purchase your photo packages here.

For more info visit https://www.thegardensmall.com/santa/

'Tis the Season for Photos with Santa

Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Rd.

Now through Dec. 24. Click here for full schedule.

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation and for pricing.

Santa Magic

Mall at Wellington, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd

Take photos with Santa from now through Dec. 21. Click here to make a reservation.

Sensory Santa

Mall at Wellington, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd

Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Santa welcomes people of all ages and abilities! On Dec. 5 the Mall at Wellington will be hosting Sensory Santa to provide a sensory-friendly Santa Experience for everyone.

All families with children with autism and other special needs can enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa, in a more subdued, and calm environment. Sensory-friendly visits with Santa are free and keepsake photo packages will be available for purchase.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot here.

Sensitive Santa

Boynton Beach Mall

Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Santa is for everyone. But for children and families with special needs, seeing Santa can bring on stress, anxiety and even panic. For those on the autism spectrum and those with related sensory sensitivities, a Santa visit can mean crowded spaces, long lines and a swirl of competing noise that can create an overstimulating and upsetting environment.

This sensory-friendly experience that welcomes guests with all types of special needs to enjoy a magical morning with Santa before regular center activities begin. There will be a healthy snack station, sensory bins and other activities.

The event is free to attend and photographs are available for purchase. Families are encouraged to RSVP in advance by reserving a ticket. To RSVP or for more information click here.



