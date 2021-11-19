Advertisement

Delray Beach Annual Cars & Conversations event creating unity in the community

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There's a conversation happening in Delray Beach. The topics are difficult but the discussions are necessary.

It is the 3rd Annual Cars & Conversations event, Unity in the Community as simple as Black and White forum.

Peter Muschlitz is one of the organizers. He said this is an effort to build bridges across what some consider the dividing line in Delray Beach, Swinton Avenue.

"It's really trying to get to walk in each other's shoes. You know someone's shoes that I would never put on or you might not put on," he said.

Muschlitz said he sees a divide within Delray Beach.

"It's understood, it's undertones to some extent. You see a lot of fancy lights and beautiful houses and things in downtown Delray," he said. "But when you go west, that area needs to be developed."

Discussions like these look to narrow that divide while also celebrating the good in the community.

Veteran Lanca Danastor is a single mother who serves in the army. She's just received a donated vehicle at this event.

"This would be a perfect opportunity for me to get around and help her and help myself to have a better life for both of us," she said.

Danastor is thankful.

"I feel more than blessed," she said.

The issues discussed here will take time to solve but by continuing the conversation there is hope.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic latest to notify employees of vaccine mandate
Fatal crash shuts down road in Indian River County
PBSO detectives looking for man wanted for battery on elderly woman
Martin Co. Black Heritage Initiatives asks why did Blacks migrate to the Treasure Coast?