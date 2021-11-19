Delray Beach Annual Cars & Conversations event creating unity in the community

There's a conversation happening in Delray Beach. The topics are difficult but the discussions are necessary.

It is the 3rd Annual Cars & Conversations event, Unity in the Community as simple as Black and White forum.

Peter Muschlitz is one of the organizers. He said this is an effort to build bridges across what some consider the dividing line in Delray Beach, Swinton Avenue.

"It's really trying to get to walk in each other's shoes. You know someone's shoes that I would never put on or you might not put on," he said.

Muschlitz said he sees a divide within Delray Beach.

"It's understood, it's undertones to some extent. You see a lot of fancy lights and beautiful houses and things in downtown Delray," he said. "But when you go west, that area needs to be developed."

Discussions like these look to narrow that divide while also celebrating the good in the community.

Veteran Lanca Danastor is a single mother who serves in the army. She's just received a donated vehicle at this event.

"This would be a perfect opportunity for me to get around and help her and help myself to have a better life for both of us," she said.

Danastor is thankful.

"I feel more than blessed," she said.

The issues discussed here will take time to solve but by continuing the conversation there is hope.

