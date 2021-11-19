Fatal crash shuts down road in Indian River County
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A fatal crash shut down County Road 510 in Sebastian Thursday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred near the Treasure Coast Elementary School.
Officials said one person was killed and others are injured.
County Road 510 is closed in both directions between 90th and 77th avenues.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
