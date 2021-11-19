Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down road in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fatal crash shut down County Road 510 in Sebastian Thursday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred near the Treasure Coast Elementary School.

Officials said one person was killed and others are injured.

County Road 510 is closed in both directions between 90th and 77th avenues.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Teacher whose husband sued hospital for refusing to use ivermectin dies
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
Palm Beach County launches Grocery Card Program for residents in need

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic latest to notify employees of vaccine mandate
PBSO detectives looking for man wanted for battery on elderly woman
Martin Co. Black Heritage Initiatives asks why did Blacks migrate to the Treasure Coast?
Mental health services partnering with police departments