Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets

Heavy rain Friday morning in West Palm Beach caused some flooded streets and uneasy driving conditions.

Video recorded at about 11:30 a.m. showed localized flooding on 25th Street near Australian Avenue in the north end of the city.

Drivers continued driving through the flooded area despite the high water.

Heavy rain also caused flooding on N. Flagler Drive north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed at least one car apparently stalled out after trying to navigate the flooded street.

A car crashed into a flooded ditch in the 4600 block of Gun Club Road. One person in the car said they thought the ditch was part of the road because of the heavy rain, causing them to wreck.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Car in a flooded ditch. One of the people in the car told me they thought this was part of the road. It was raining and they couldn’t see they were driving into a ditch. Everyone is ok. Just wet and waiting for a tow truck. Stay safe out there. #flooding @WPTV pic.twitter.com/8WObNC94PD — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) November 19, 2021

Ample moisture and a weak cold front are expected to trigger numerous showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

The threat of heavy rainfall will continue to pose a threat for flooding into Saturday.

