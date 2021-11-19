New canal reservoir to help preserve Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie Estuary

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a ribbon cutting for its new C-44 Reservoir and Storm Water Treatment Project.

The new facility spans over 60,000 square feet.

Engineers with the corps said water coming from the C44 basin can now be held and cleaned before entering the Indian River Lagoon.

The STA will remove phosphorus and nitrogen from the water and will help balance the fresh and salt water in the lagoon and St Lucie Estuary.

The Indian River Lagoon is home to over 3,000 species and is considering to the most biologically diverse system in the entire country.

With the reservoir, engineers can also hold water to release during the dry season.

“This project will take the water from the C44 canal and will store in this reservoir and then release it when it's necessary but before it goes back to the C44, it will run through a storm water treatment area and what that does is, it removes nutrients from the water,” said Ingrid Bon, Project Manager.

The new reservoir is the first of four to be completed across South Florida.

The corps is currently working on a reservoir for the C43 canal.

“The advantage of that is that this water can be stored and released when it's needed so it's not only about the quality of water, it's also about how much of it is being released and when,”’said Bon.

