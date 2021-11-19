Advertisement

PBSO detectives looking for man wanted for battery on elderly woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a man wanted for battery on an elderly woman.

The incident occurred on Sept.17 at 6:45 p.m. in front of a Target store located in the 5900 block of Lake Worth Road in Greenacres.

According to PBSO, the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with another man while riding a Palm Tran bus. The suspect exited the bus and for unknown reasons battery the elderly woman.

Detectives said he has a distinctive tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

