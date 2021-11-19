Advertisement

Soccer-themed funeral services planned for teen found dead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services have been planned for the 14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.

A celebration of life for Ryan Rogers is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.

Cindy Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and didn't return home.

The teenager's body was found Tuesday near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

David Craven, president of the league, said Ryan's mother wanted his memorial to be soccer-themed and is encouraging everyone to wear their soccer jerseys.

Palm Beach Gardens police haven't revealed a cause of death, but investigators returned to the scene Friday morning to take measurements.

Police said an autopsy has been completed. The results have not yet been released.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets
14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

Latest News

Public warned to stay on guard as flu season begins
Mask opt-out forms no longer required at Palm Beach Co. schools
Suspect found not guilty of murder in 2017 SWAT raid
Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets